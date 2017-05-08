GROWTH: Leisure airline Jet2,com is expanding as owner Dart Group performs strongly.

JET2.COM and Jet2holidays has announced its biggest-ever flights and holidays programme from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2018, with more than 1.6 million seats and thousands of hotels on sale. Flights and holidays to 46 summer beach and city destinations will include a new route to the historic French port of La Rochelle, with weekly Saturday departures commencing on May 26 next year.

