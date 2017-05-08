GROWTH: Leisure airline Jet2,com is e...

GROWTH: Leisure airline Jet2,com is expanding as owner Dart Group performs strongly.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

JET2.COM and Jet2holidays has announced its biggest-ever flights and holidays programme from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2018, with more than 1.6 million seats and thousands of hotels on sale. Flights and holidays to 46 summer beach and city destinations will include a new route to the historic French port of La Rochelle, with weekly Saturday departures commencing on May 26 next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... Apr 27 yidfellas v USA 4
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC