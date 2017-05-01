Gonzalez introduces measure relating to United Airlines fiasco
Vicente Gonzalez, seen here speaking at McAllen Country Club, filed legislation that would disallow airlines from bumping passengers off an overbooked flight if the passenger has already boarded. Vicente Gonzalez, seen here speaking at McAllen Country Club, filed legislation that would disallow airlines from bumping passengers off an overbooked flight if the passenger has already boarded.
