Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines ...

Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Being Accused Of Molesting Son On Flight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A North Carolina man is "devastated" after he says a United Airlines flight attendant accused him of inappropriately touching his son's genitals. Henry Amador-Batten said he and his 5-year-old son, Ben, were greeted at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday by a group of police officers, The Durham Herald-Sun reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Note to Muslims and Islam 8 hr OldCapt 19
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) 9 hr william Gregg 3
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... 17 hr Gremlin 9
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste... May 23 Libs blood on han... 1
Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16) May 20 Shut your Gob Bra... 4
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... May 12 City People 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC