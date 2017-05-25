Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Being Accused Of Molesting Son On Flight
A North Carolina man is "devastated" after he says a United Airlines flight attendant accused him of inappropriately touching his son's genitals. Henry Amador-Batten said he and his 5-year-old son, Ben, were greeted at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday by a group of police officers, The Durham Herald-Sun reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|8 hr
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|william Gregg
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|17 hr
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|May 23
|Libs blood on han...
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC