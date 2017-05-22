Frontier Airlines flight attendants sue over right to pump breast milk
Two Frontier Airlines flight attendants have filed federal complaints against the Denver-based carrier, saying the airline discriminated against them by not allowing them to pump breast milk while on duty.
