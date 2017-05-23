Frontier Airlines arrives at Rhode Is...

Frontier Airlines arrives at Rhode Island airport

The Rhode Island Airport Corp., which operates T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, announced Wednesday that Denver-based Frontier Airlines will start offering flights to Denver and Orlando, Florida, starting in August. Other domestic airlines that already serve the airport include American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United.

