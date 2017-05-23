'Fight for 15' targets McDonald's sha...

'Fight for 15' targets McDonald's shareholder meeting

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The demonstrators were part of a larger, nationwide protest organized by the labor group "Fight for 15," which has regularly targeted McDonald's calling for higher pay and union rights for workers. Dozens of protesters also rallied outside of United Airlines "I saw my mother, who worked 30 years for Hardees, struggle on food stamps to raise her family and now I'm doing the same thing," said Terrance Wise, a 42-year-old from Kansas City who was protesting outside the McDonald's meeting.

