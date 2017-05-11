European airlines braced for expansion of Trumpa s laptop ban

European airlines are preparing for the anticipated widening of a U.S. ban on bringing laptops and other large electronic devices on board planes bound for American airports. Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa are among carriers to say they're making preparations for the moratorium on devices, including tablets and games consoles, to be expanded to their hubs after initially targeting Mideast and African airports.

