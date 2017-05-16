Eeek! United Airlines scrambles after cockpit codes are accidentally published online
As if United Airlines didn't have enough problems, the carrier is having to change the keypad codes used to access cockpits after the previous passwords were inadvertently published on a website. Eeek! United Airlines scrambles after cockpit codes are accidentally published online As if United Airlines didn't have enough problems, the carrier is having to change the keypad codes used to access cockpits after the previous passwords were inadvertently published on a website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC