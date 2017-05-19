Dutch King Secretly a KLM Airlines Pilot for 2 Decades
Dutch King Willem-Alexander secretly has been an airline pilot for the past two decades, flying commercial passengers incognito for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The king began his flying career 21 years ago when he was still a prince, but continued his part-time guest pilot gig when he acceded to the throne in 2013, according to the BBC News on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC