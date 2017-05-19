Dutch King Secretly a KLM Airlines Pi...

Dutch King Secretly a KLM Airlines Pilot for 2 Decades

Dutch King Willem-Alexander secretly has been an airline pilot for the past two decades, flying commercial passengers incognito for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The king began his flying career 21 years ago when he was still a prince, but continued his part-time guest pilot gig when he acceded to the throne in 2013, according to the BBC News on Wednesday.

