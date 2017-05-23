Disruptive passenger in Trump cap delays Shanghai flight
A disruptive passenger on a United Airlines flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was asked to get off the plane in a politically tinged altercation, resulting in an unscheduled stop in San Francisco and an arrival delayed by eight hours. Videos on social media showed an unidentified man wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap heatedly insisting that he was entitled to a seat and arguing with fellow passengers, at one point calling one a "moron" who didn't speak English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|4 hr
|Grant
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|6 hr
|two words
|18
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|7 hr
|Libs blood on han...
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC