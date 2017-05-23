Disruptive passenger in Trump cap delays Shanghai flight

A disruptive passenger on a United Airlines flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was asked to get off the plane in a politically tinged altercation, resulting in an unscheduled stop in San Francisco and an arrival delayed by eight hours. Videos on social media showed an unidentified man wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap heatedly insisting that he was entitled to a seat and arguing with fellow passengers, at one point calling one a "moron" who didn't speak English.

