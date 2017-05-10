Direct flights between Armenia, Sharm, Hurghada by EgyptAir

"Air Cairo is coming to Armenia's market for the first time," head of Anrivatour, AIR CAIRO official representative company in Armenia, Hripsime Stambulyan said on Thursday, adding that flights to Hurghada will be launched on June 20, and to Sharm El Sheikh from June 22. The company will also offer travel packages to Armenian holidaymakers, package to Hurghada will cost $450 and to Sharm El Sheikh $520. Armenian tourists used to fly to Egypt through Georgia, where the company operates direct flight.

