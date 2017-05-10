Direct flights between Armenia, Sharm...

Direct flights between Armenia, Sharm, Hurghada by EgyptAir

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

"Air Cairo is coming to Armenia's market for the first time," head of Anrivatour, AIR CAIRO official representative company in Armenia, Hripsime Stambulyan said on Thursday, adding that flights to Hurghada will be launched on June 20, and to Sharm El Sheikh from June 22. The company will also offer travel packages to Armenian holidaymakers, package to Hurghada will cost $450 and to Sharm El Sheikh $520. Armenian tourists used to fly to Egypt through Georgia, where the company operates direct flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... May 12 City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... May 11 Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC