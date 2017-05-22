Digital Workplace Is All About Connec...

Digital Workplace Is All About Connections, More News

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CMSWire

"The intranet or social portal needs to provide a common place for connections to be made whether with other employees, information or other resources like applications," Brad Grissom, senior manager of communication and collaboration solutions at Southwest Airlines, told CMSWire's China Louise Martens this week. Grissom will be speaking at CMSWire and Digital Workplace Group's Digital Workplace Experience taking place June 19 through 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16) May 20 Shut your Gob Bra... 4
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... May 12 City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... May 11 Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC