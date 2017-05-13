Despite those viral videos, airlines ...

Despite those viral videos, airlines are turning passenger bumping into a data-driven art

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Southwest Airlines has eliminated overbooking because its data systems can accurately predict when ticket holders won't show up. The last time transportation expert Seth Kaplan was bumped from a flight, he walked away with $800 and a good excuse for missing the first session of a San Diego business conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... Fri City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... Thu Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,438 • Total comments across all topics: 280,981,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC