Delta delays delivery of Airbus's wide-body aircraft
Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it would expand its order for Airbus SE's single-aisle A321-200 aircraft, and defer deliveries of the wide-body A350-900 jets. FILE PHOTO: Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013.
