Delta Air Lines Has Upside Potential

Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $5.20 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 9.2x and PEG 3.9. Current Price/Earnings ratio is 8.8x which is way below industry average of 13.5x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and DAL's 5 year is 11.9x.

