Delta Air Lines Has Upside Potential

Delta Air Lines Has Upside Potential

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $5.20 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 9.2x and PEG 3.9. Current Price/Earnings ratio is 8.8x which is way below industry average of 13.5x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and DAL's 5 year is 11.9x.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16) Sat Shut your Gob Bra... 4
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... May 12 City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... May 11 Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC