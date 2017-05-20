Delta Air Lines (DAL) Receives Daily ...

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Media headlines about Delta Air Lines have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16) Sat Shut your Gob Bra... 4
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... May 12 City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... May 11 Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC