Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 33,061 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co
Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,263 shares of the airline's stock after selling 33,061 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|18 hr
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC