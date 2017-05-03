Council, tourism body to keep nagging Air New Zealand
Blenheim people travelling to Nelson to dodge high airfares is an ongoing issue, and the council says only Air New Zealand can change that. A quick online search reveals it is cheaper to fly from Auckland to Dunedin than fly from Blenheim to Christchurch, prompting the drive over the hill for cheaper flights.
