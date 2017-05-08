Chaos at Florida Airport After Spirit...

Chaos at Florida Airport After Spirit Flights Canceled

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC New York

Sheriff's deputies responded to the Spirit Airlines terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after skirmishes involving irate passengers broke out following the cancellation of multiple flights. Thousands of passengers were stranded at the airport because of a dispute between the airline and its pilots, who say they are working without a contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... Apr 27 yidfellas v USA 4
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC