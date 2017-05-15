Cellphone video shows disorderly passenger removed from Memphis flight
Cellphone video shows the confrontation on board a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas Love Field to Memphis International Airport. The woman who recorded the video and other passengers pleaded with the woman to go with police off the plane but the passenger refused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC