Cathay launches leadership shake-up ahead of major restructure

Cathay Pacific Airways has downsized and restructured its top management while middle managers are set to be interviewed for redeployment, according to new details of the airline's streamlining plan. It marks the embattled flagship carrier's first steps towards slashing 30 per cent of staff costs at its Hong Kong base after it posted a HK$575 million loss in March.

