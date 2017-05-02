Can American Airlines Sustain Its Strong Unit Revenue Growth?
American Airlines is outperforming Delta and United in terms of unit revenue growth, but its year-over-year comparisons will get a lot tougher later in 2017. American maintained its advantage last quarter, posting solid increases in passenger revenue per available seat mile and total revenue per available seat mile .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|9 hr
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC