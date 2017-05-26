Caleres Inc (CAL) to Issue Quarterly ...

Caleres Inc (CAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Saturday May 27 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Caleres Inc announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Saturday, July 1st.

Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Chicago, IL

