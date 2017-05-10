Boeing halts test flights of new plane over engine issue
The company said Wednesday it was notified of a potential manufacturing-quality issue by CFM, which makes the engines for the Boeing 737 Max. The Max is designed to be a more fuel-efficient version of the workhorse 737, Boeing's most popular commercial plane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC