Berkshire Hathaway adds to American, Southwest Airlines bets; sheds Fox
May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said that in the first quarter it boosted its stake in American by 8 percent to 49.3 million shares worth $2.08 billion as of March 31, and in Southwest by 10 percent to 47.7 million shares worth $2.57 billion. It also shed 8 percent of its holdings in Delta Air Lines Inc, ending the quarter with 55 million shares worth $2.53 billion.
