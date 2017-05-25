Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co
Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,171 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|11 hr
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|12 hr
|william Gregg
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|20 hr
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|May 23
|Libs blood on han...
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC