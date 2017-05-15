BB&T Corp Acquires 739 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co
BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.
