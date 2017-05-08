Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died...

Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while locked in freezer after United flight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while locked in freezer after United flight The 3-foot giant rabbit that died last month have mistakenly been placed in a freezer by United employees. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2017/05/08/attorneys-giant-rabbit-may-have-died-while-locked-freezer-after-united-flight/312824001/ There's been a new development on the Simon, the dead giant bunny story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... Apr 27 yidfellas v USA 4
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC