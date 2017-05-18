Airlines Use Flight Data to Make Take...

Airlines Use Flight Data to Make Takeoffs and Landings Safer

16 hrs ago

U.S. airlines are devising novel ways to squeeze the most benefits out of real-time flight data captured by aircraft, from enhancing landing safety to improving customer relations. Delta Air Lines Inc. has been using a system to provide many of its pilots objective feedback about the level of their flying skills almost immediately after every takeoff and touchdown.

Chicago, IL

