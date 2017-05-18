Airlines Use Flight Data to Make Takeoffs and Landings Safer
U.S. airlines are devising novel ways to squeeze the most benefits out of real-time flight data captured by aircraft, from enhancing landing safety to improving customer relations. Delta Air Lines Inc. has been using a system to provide many of its pilots objective feedback about the level of their flying skills almost immediately after every takeoff and touchdown.
