Airlines have rules about taking photos, video on planes

This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, shows economy class seating on a new United Airlines Boeing 787-9 undergoing final configuration and maintenance work at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. United Airlines says it will raise the limit to $10,000 on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and will increase training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.