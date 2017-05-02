4 Things To Know: United Airlines CEO...

4 Things To Know: United Airlines CEO To Testify, 'Bachelor' Star In Court & More

Trump Asks Why American Civil War Could Not 'Have Been Worked Out' The U.S. president had a historical question: Why did America's Civil War happen? "Why could that one not have been worked out?" MINNEAPOLIS - From the United Airlines CEO testifying to a former "Bachelor" star appearing in court, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, May 2. The House transportation committee will meet Tuesday morning to discuss US airline customer service policies and try to determine how improve passengers' flying experience. The hearing comes after a video showed security officers dragging a passenger from a United Airlines jet in Chicago last month.

Chicago, IL

