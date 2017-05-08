1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest jet during deplaning
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning in Burbank after arriving from Dallas. A statement Tuesday from the Dallas-based air carrier said the incident happened Sunday aboard Flight 2530 during deplaning at Burbank Bob Hope Airport in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles.
