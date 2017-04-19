World's busiest airport in 2016? It's Atlanta, again
World's busiest airport in 2016? It's Atlanta, again Also: LAX moved past Chicago O'Hare to become the USA's second-busiest airport . Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oW8ooc In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines sign overlooks the unloading area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is forecast to take the 2016 title as the "World's Busiest Airport."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|34 min
|Andrew
|72
|Spirit OUT of Havana
|Apr 14
|Regional Fodder
|1
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Apr 14
|Regional Fodder
|5
|Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin...
|Apr 13
|pays not to listen
|9
|Overbooked airlines are here to stay Don't expe...
|Apr 13
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 13
|Prince John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC