World's busiest airport in 2016? It's...

World's busiest airport in 2016? It's Atlanta, again

21 hrs ago

World's busiest airport in 2016? It's Atlanta, again Also: LAX moved past Chicago O'Hare to become the USA's second-busiest airport . Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oW8ooc In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a Delta Air Lines sign overlooks the unloading area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is forecast to take the 2016 title as the "World's Busiest Airport."

