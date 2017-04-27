What all the recent United Airlines h...

What all the recent United Airlines headlines may mean for travelers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Now that the dust has almost settled from United Airlines' infamous passenger-expulsion incident, travelers are left with several important and largely unanswered questions about how this kerfuffle will change air travel - if it does at all. In case you missed it, United has been under fire for calling law enforcement to have a passenger, David Dao, forcibly removed from a flight from Chicago to Louisville earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... 12 hr Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... 18 hr avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes 18 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... 18 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Wed RiccardoFire 12
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... Apr 25 ThomasA 78
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC