What all the recent United Airlines headlines may mean for travelers
Now that the dust has almost settled from United Airlines' infamous passenger-expulsion incident, travelers are left with several important and largely unanswered questions about how this kerfuffle will change air travel - if it does at all. In case you missed it, United has been under fire for calling law enforcement to have a passenger, David Dao, forcibly removed from a flight from Chicago to Louisville earlier this month.
