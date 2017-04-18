WestJet plans to launch new discount ...

WestJet plans to launch new discount airline

17 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

WestJet Airlines Ltd. will launch a new discount carrier later this year in a bid to offer travellers a no-frills, low-cost option, the company said on Thursday. "The complete unbundling of services and products in order to lower fares for the price-sensitive traveller has created the ULCC category," he said in a statement.

