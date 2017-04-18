WestJet Airlines looks to launch new no-frills airline later this year
The Calgary-based company says it will start with 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft in its initial fleet and offer no-frills, lower-cost flights. WestJet says the new yet-to-be-named airline carrier is subject to agreement with its pilots and any required regulatory approvals.
