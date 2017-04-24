We know more about the United incident where a passenger was...
An incident report obtained via a public records request names the three officers involved with dragging David Dao, 69, off a United Airlines flight in an incident that ignited public backlash. Filed by the Chicago Department of Aviation, the report names three aviation security officers: Mauricio Rodriguez Jr., Steven Smith, and James Long.
