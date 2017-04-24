Video shows Delta pilot hit women after Fort Lauderdale-Atlanta flight...
The latest viral airline video to circulate the web shows a Delta Air Lines pilot apparently smack one woman during a scuffle between two women at an Atlanta airport following a flight from Fort Lauderdale, according to media sources. The video of the April 21 fight was first shared by TMZ on Saturday, and has since made the rounds on social media.
