Video shows Delta pilot hit women aft...

Video shows Delta pilot hit women after Fort Lauderdale-Atlanta flight...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The latest viral airline video to circulate the web shows a Delta Air Lines pilot apparently smack one woman during a scuffle between two women at an Atlanta airport following a flight from Fort Lauderdale, according to media sources. The video of the April 21 fight was first shared by TMZ on Saturday, and has since made the rounds on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... Apr 27 yidfellas v USA 4
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... Apr 25 ThomasA 78
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,686,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC