V Wealth Management LLC Has $2.472 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co
V Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|11 hr
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|2
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|14 hr
|Forward Observer
|77
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|18 hr
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
|American Airlines suspends employee after fight...
|21 hr
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline...
|Sat
|Make me Comfortable
|2
|So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic?
|Fri
|Talk about a cartel
|1
|Spirit OUT of Havana
|Apr 14
|Regional Fodder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC