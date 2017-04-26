United raising limit on payments to bumped flyers to $10,000
United Airlines says it will raise the limit - to $10,000 - on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and will increase training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat. United is also vowing to reduce, but not eliminate, overbooking - the selling of more tickets than there are seats on the plane.
