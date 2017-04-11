United passengera s removal sparks ou...

United passengera s removal sparks outrage in China

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Images of a bloodied passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago drew widespread condemnation in China following a witnesses' report that the man said he was targeted because he was Chinese. Video of the violent incident posted on China's popular Twitter-like microblogging service Weibo had been viewed more than 210 million times by late Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin... 4 min Bryan Fischer s H... 3
Blame United, blame Republic, blame the passeng... 1 hr Regional fodder 4
News Airline Officers Drag Man Off of Overbooked Uni... 2 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... 2 hr corp crime report 1
News Man dragged off United flight causes outrage in... 2 hr klavan KKK 2
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 3 hr Right Wing 2
News United Airlines Shares Fall After Passenger Dra... 4 hr Mikey 13
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC