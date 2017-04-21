United misses deadline to answer senators on dragging

In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz delivers remarks in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.