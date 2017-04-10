United CEO's 3 statements on passenge...

United CEO's 3 statements on passenger dragged off flight

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz waits to be interviewed, in New York, during a presentation of the carrier's new Polaris service, a new business class product that will become available on trans-Atlantic flights. Munoz said in a note to employees Tuesday, April 11, 2017, that he continues to be disturbed by the incident Sunday night in Chicago, where a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Express flight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 3 hr Politically Incor... 3
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... 3 hr TeeDub 2
News Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin... 4 hr Spotted Girl 5
Blame United, blame Republic, blame the passeng... 6 hr Regional fodder 4
News Airline Officers Drag Man Off of Overbooked Uni... 7 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... 7 hr corp crime report 1
News Man dragged off United flight causes outrage in... 7 hr klavan KKK 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC