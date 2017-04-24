United CEO: Dragging incident may swa...

United CEO: Dragging incident may sway fliers' airline pick

Read more: The Gazette

United Airlines issued a report Thursday about the April 9 dragging incident on a United Express plane, and detailed several new policies to deal with overbooked flights. A 69-year-old passenger who was already seated on the plane refused to leave when told to make room for airline crew members who were traveling for work.

