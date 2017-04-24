United Airlines won't fire anyone over manhandled passenger
Protest A rally near the United Airlines counter at O'Hare International Airport Chicago in support of passenger David Dao who was forcibly removed from a United flight In the aftermath of the global uproar over a passenger being brutally dragged off an United Airlines flight last week, United CEO Oscar Munoz said that he met with Chinese consulate officials in Chicago to discuss the possible impact that the incident could have on bookings in one of the company's most important markets. It's a potential travel sacrifice for the IT auditor, who lives in Indianapolis and flies United.
