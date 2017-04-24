United Airlines: We did not kill this Brummie bunny

Simon the three-foot rabbit was found dead in the cargo hold after arriving at Chicago O'Hare airport from Heathrow United Airlines has moved to refute claims a giant bunny died on board one of its planes on a transatlantic flight from London to Chicago. Simon the three-foot rabbit was found dead in the cargo hold after arriving at Chicago O'Hare airport from Heathrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.