United Airlines: We did not kill this Brummie bunny
Simon the three-foot rabbit was found dead in the cargo hold after arriving at Chicago O'Hare airport from Heathrow United Airlines has moved to refute claims a giant bunny died on board one of its planes on a transatlantic flight from London to Chicago. Simon the three-foot rabbit was found dead in the cargo hold after arriving at Chicago O'Hare airport from Heathrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Thu
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Thu
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC