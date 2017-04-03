United Airlines to increase summer flights from Houston to USVI

US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp with Darren Scott, United Airlines' Senior Manager for Latin America Network Planning in Chicago this week NEW YORK, USA -- United Airlines will boost air capacity to the US Virgin Islands this summer. Following talks with United Airlines executives in Chicago this week, USVI Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty reported the carrier will increase its frequency of flights from Houston to St Thomas during the summer season.

