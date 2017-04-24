United Airlines Reviewing Death Of Giant Rabbit

A three-foot continental giant rabbit named Simon allegedly died in the cargo hold while traveling on a United Airlines flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport-the same airport where a United passenger was violently dragged off of an overbooked flight earlier this month. Simon, the giant bunny which The Sun claims was expected to grow to possibly become the largest rabbit in the world , was on its way to meet a "celebrity" new owner in the U.S., but it was reportedly dead when it arrived in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.