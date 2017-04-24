United Airlines Reviewing Death Of Giant Rabbit
A three-foot continental giant rabbit named Simon allegedly died in the cargo hold while traveling on a United Airlines flight from London's Heathrow Airport to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport-the same airport where a United passenger was violently dragged off of an overbooked flight earlier this month. Simon, the giant bunny which The Sun claims was expected to grow to possibly become the largest rabbit in the world , was on its way to meet a "celebrity" new owner in the U.S., but it was reportedly dead when it arrived in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|78
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|10
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|2
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
|American Airlines suspends employee after fight...
|Apr 22
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline...
|Apr 22
|Make me Comfortable
|2
|So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic?
|Apr 21
|Talk about a cartel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC