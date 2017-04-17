United Airlines' profits dropped 69 percent in 1Q, even before man was dragged off plane
United Airlines' profit plunged 69 percent in the first three months of the year, and that was before the terrible publicity surrounding the dragging of a bloodied passenger off a plane. The cost of fuel, labor and maintenance all rose sharply in the first quarter, helping push United's profit down to $96 million, despite higher revenue.
