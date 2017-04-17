United Airlines' profits dropped 69 p...

United Airlines' profits dropped 69 percent in 1Q, even before man was dragged off plane

Read more: PennLive.com

United Airlines' profit plunged 69 percent in the first three months of the year, and that was before the terrible publicity surrounding the dragging of a bloodied passenger off a plane. The cost of fuel, labor and maintenance all rose sharply in the first quarter, helping push United's profit down to $96 million, despite higher revenue.

