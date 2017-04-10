United Airlines had a right to remove...

United Airlines had a right to remove that flier. But was there a better way?

There are 2 comments on the The Star Press story from 8 hrs ago, titled United Airlines had a right to remove that flier. But was there a better way?.

United Airlines had a right to remove that flier. But was there a better way? Issue rises to the fore after video shows man being dragged off United flight.

WOW

Charleston, WV

#1 3 hrs ago
Wonder how much this customer paid to receive his lawful dose of whoop-ass from company thugs (I mean SECURITY). It's really not that long of a distance to drive from Chicago to Louisville.
Ed Kirkland

Watford City, ND

#2 2 hrs ago
I can not think of a legitimate reason to treat that man the way they did, They just needed to suck it up and reschedule their employees on another flight. This will cost them in a number of way not even including the punitive damages they will incur.

Chicago, IL

