United Airlines had a right to remove that flier. But was there a better way?
United Airlines had a right to remove that flier. But was there a better way? Issue rises to the fore after video shows man being dragged off United flight.
#1 3 hrs ago
Wonder how much this customer paid to receive his lawful dose of whoop-ass from company thugs (I mean SECURITY). It's really not that long of a distance to drive from Chicago to Louisville.
#2 2 hrs ago
I can not think of a legitimate reason to treat that man the way they did, They just needed to suck it up and reschedule their employees on another flight. This will cost them in a number of way not even including the punitive damages they will incur.
